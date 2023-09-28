 Skip to main content
Ronald Acuna Jr. gets praise from rival in MVP race

September 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ronald Acuna Jr in a red Braves uniform

Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs to the dugout to change gloves against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuna Jr. may be on his way to winning National League MVP honors, and his chief rival for the award seems to be on board with that possibility.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts showed some love to Acuna on Instagram Thursday, one day after Acuna became the first player in MLB history to reach 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a season. Betts shared a graphic celebrating the accomplishment, adding the comment “I hope y’all know how crazy this is.”

Betts has had a phenomenal year, but it is beginning to look like the award will go to Acuna. Betts is hitting .309 with 39 home runs while playing high-level defense, but Acuna bests him in most statistical categories, hitting .336 with the aforementioned 41 home runs and 70 steals. Even Betts cannot deny how ridiculous those numbers are.

Acuna has had a remarkable season in more ways than one. It looks set to end with an NL MVP award that even his chief rival is fine with.

