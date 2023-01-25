Ronald Acuna Jr. pimped a Venezuelan League home run so hard

Ronald Acuña Jr. is an excellent ballplayer, and nobody can say the guy doesn’t have a ton of fun while playing.

Acuña is playing for the Tiburones de La Guaira in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, and he pimped the heck out of a home run he hit on Tuesday.

Acuña’s Tiburones were leading the Leones del Caracas 4-3 in the top of the fourth inning when the Braves outfielder decided to swing on a 3-0 pitch. He drilled a home run to center to make it 5-3, and then he proceeded to run the gamut of home run celebrations. He waved to the fans, did the silencer, pounded his chest, planted the flag, and more.

Take a look:

I think the only reason he stopped celebrating was because he ran out of ideas on what to do next.

Though he got the big celebration, Acuña’s team actually lost as los Leones came back and won 8-5. The Leones lead the best-of-7 semifinal series 2-0. That was Acuña’s first home run of the series.

