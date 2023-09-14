 Skip to main content
Ronald Acuña Jr. seems to respond to Phillies manager

September 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ronald Acuna Jr in a red Braves uniform

Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs to the dugout to change gloves against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr. seemed to respond to Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson after his Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East on Wednesday night.

Acuña went 3-for-5 with a run scored in his Braves’ 4-1 win over the Phillies. After his Braves got the win to clinch their sixth straight division title, Acuña sent a message over social media.

Acuña appeared to be quoting teammate Tyler Matzek when he shared the following words via X and Instagram.

“IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT, STOP IT. IF YOU CAN’T STOP IT, ADMIRE IT. IF YOU CAN’T ADMIRE IT, KEEP IT DOWN SO EVERYONE ELSE CAN ENJOY THE SHOW,” Acuña wrote on social media while tagging Matzek.

Why would Acuña choose those words? Thomson was critical of the way the Braves outfielder behaved after hitting a 2-run home run in Tuesday’s game.

“I like our guys to act like they’ve been there before,” Thomson had said.

Acuña likely heard that response, because he was sure to respond via social media after his team clinched the division.

