Scott Boras issues statement after Mets pass on signing Kumar Rocker

The New York Mets on Sunday failed to come to a contract agreement with first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker before the deadline, and agent Scott Boras insists the team made a mistake.

Rocker, who starred at Vanderbilt, was taken with the 10th overall pick by the Mets earlier this month. Contract negotiations between the two sides fell apart following Rocker’s physical exam, when doctors expressed concerns with his pitching elbow. Boras has said there is nothing medically wrong with his client, and he reiterated that in a statement on Sunday.

Here is a statement from Rocker’s agent, Scott Boras, in which he declares Rocker healthy. A statement from the Mets is expected soon, too. pic.twitter.com/xrCSSW9iKy — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2021

With no agreement reached, the Mets will get the 11th overall pick in next year’s draft as compensation. Rocker is free to either return to Vanderbilt or pitch in an independent league before entering the 2022 draft, but MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says he is instead expected to work out on his own for the next year.

The expectation is Rocker will not return to Vandy and will instead work out on his own in anticipation of the 2022 draft. That would mirror the track of Luke Hochevar who was picked 40th in the 2005 draft, didn’t sign and spent the year working out. He was picked No. 1 in ‘06. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 1, 2021

Rocker started 20 games for Vanderbilt this past season and had a 2.73 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 122 innings. He was expected to be drafted much higher than 10th, but he slipped down the board due to financial demands. The Mets were said to be happy to pay above slot value for him, but that obviously changed following Rocker’s physical.