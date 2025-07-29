MLB pitcher gets traded to other team during doubleheader

One MLB player began the day serving as a pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays. Midway through the day, he got traded to face his old team.

The Blue Jays on Tuesday acquired relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez from the Orioles in exchange for Juaron Watts-Brown.

The trade of Dominguez came after the Jays and O’s played the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. Baltimore won the game 16-4, which was a make-up game from April 11. The teams were scheduled to begin playing the second game at 6:35 pm ET, with Dominguez switching sides.

Dominguez, 30, is in his seventh MLB season. The right-hander has pitched 41.2 innings in 43 appearances this season. He has 54 strikeouts, good for a career-high 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. His repertoire includes a 97-mph fastball, splitter, sinker, slider and a infrequently used curveball.

Watts-Brown made 8 starts for the High-A Vancouver Canadians this season. He has made 11 starts in Double-A with 53 strikeouts in 51.2 innings.

If the Blue Jays win the second game of the doubleheader, Dominguez will have been able to go 2-0 on the day despite the teams splitting the doubleheader.