Shohei Ohtani draws huge crowd near Angels’ bus outside Fenway Park

Shohei Ohtani sure can draw a big crowd.

Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels lost 2-1 to the Red Sox in Boston on Sunday. Ohtani went 0-for-4 in the game, but that didn’t dampen fan interest in him.

Angels reporter Erica Weston shared a video via Twitter of the scene near the Angels’ bus outside Fenway Park after the game. There was a large crowd waiting to see Ohtani.

Postgame scene in Boston: pic.twitter.com/wOCcNzWZe3 — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) April 16, 2023

That’s what happens when you’re a two-way, international star who can do things in MLB that haven’t been done since Babe Ruth.

The Red Sox have won the first three games of the series, dropping the Angels to 7-8. Ohtani has an .883 this season as a batter. He is 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA as a pitcher.