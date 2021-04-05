Shohei Ohtani shows off two-way skills before leaving after collision

Shohei Ohtani’s career has become known so far for his flashy hitting, flashy pitching, and injuries. On Sunday night, all three occurred.

In the first inning of Sunday night’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox, Ohtani lit up the radar gun with a 101 mph pitch. That was tied for the fastest record pitch of the season.

I don’t think we realize how insane Shohei Ohtani is. Hits 101 MPH on the gun . First pitch he sees he hits it 400+ ft (115.2 MPH exit velo) . pic.twitter.com/1Qzi17w1ZY — MLB on uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM_MLB) April 5, 2021

Then in the bottom of the first, Ohtani was the second batter and launched a home run to right-center. His home run had an exit velocity of 115.2 mph, which is the fastest recorded hit this season.

The pitch and homer show exactly why Ohtani entered MLB with so much hype.

Of course, Ohtani’s night didn’t last long. He exited after a collision at the plate in the top of the fifth.

The Angels later said Ohtani was “fine” and not removed due to injury. They said he had soreness.

Shohei Ohtani is “fine,” Angels say. Has general soreness and will be evaluated tomorrow. Not removed due to injury. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 5, 2021

Ohtani has three hits and two home runs on the season. He allowed five walks and two hits over 4.2 innings and took a no decision in his first start of the year.