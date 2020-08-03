Shohei Ohtani to miss at least 4-6 weeks as pitcher due to forearm strain

Shohei Ohtani’s first season back from Tommy John surgery as a pitcher is coming with difficulties and now injury.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Monday that Ohtani has been diagnosed with a forearm strain.

Update on Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/hZ8RJJzEdN — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 3, 2020

“Shohei Ohtani has been diagnosed with a grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass. A general timetable for beginning a throwing progression following this injury is 4-6 weeks. He is traveling with the team to Seattle and his status as a DH is day to day,” the team’s statement said.

If Ohtani won’t be able to throw for 4-6 weeks, that would put his ability to pitch again this season in question considering there are only 60 regular season games this year. He will still be able to bat for the team as a designated hitter.

The 26-year-old pitcher is in his third MLB season and has only made 12 pitching appearances. He struggled in his two starts this year, allowing three hits, eight walks and seven runs over 1.2 innings. He has fared well as a batter though, hitting .281/.345/.528 with an .873 OPS during his career.