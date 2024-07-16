Shohei Ohtani had perfect portrait on lining of his suit for All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani wore a perfect custom suit to the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger wore a brown suit to the red carpet fashion show. The inside of the suit was where the magic happened: it featured portraits of Ohtani’s famous dog, Decoy.

Decoy is always with Shohei. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/79FpXwnOuX — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 16, 2024

Ohtani’s dog received attention when he appeared with the All-Star last year as Ohtani was honored with the 2023 AL MVP award. There was a huge mystery surrounding the dog’s name. But about seven months ago, Ohtani finally revealed Decoy’s name.

Ohtani has been selected to four straight All-Star Games amid his historic run where he has established himself as the best player in the world. He leads the league in runs (75), home runs (29), slugging percentage (.635) and OPS (1.036).