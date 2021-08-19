Shohei Ohtani hits 40th home run while also dominating Tigers on mound

One of the fun parts about writing a story on Shohei Ohtani is deciding whether to use a photo of him hitting or pitching, because either one is warranted.

Ohtani put together a memorable game on Wednesday night for the Angels. The two-way player threw a career-high eight innings for the win in the Angels’ 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Not only did he get the pitching win, but Ohtani then gave himself an insurance run with a massive home run. Check out this bomb he blasted in the top of the eighth inning.

That was Ohtani’s 40th home run of the season, which is the most ever in a single season by an Angels left-handed hitter.

Home run #40 for Ohtani travels 430 ft. and left the bat at 110.1 MPH. He has now surpassed Reggie Jackson's 1982 total (39) for the most single season HR by a left-hander in #Angels history. He has also thrown 7 innings of one-run ball tonight. — Matt Birch (@MattBirch12) August 19, 2021

Yes, the guy who hit a 430-foot home run also pitched nearly a complete-game victory. He threw 90 pitches, 69 for strikes, and struck out eight. He is one special player.

The fans in Detroit came to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th home run. They instead were treated to an Ohtani masterpiece.