Starting pitcher for AL All-Star team announced

The starting pitcher for the AL All-Star team in this week’s MLB All-Star Game has been announced.

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez delivered a phone call to Corbin Burnes on Monday to let the Baltimore Orioles pitcher know that he has been named the starter for the AL squad.

.@45PedroMartinez calls Corbin Burnes to tell him he's the starting pitcher for the American League in the #AllStarGame 👏 pic.twitter.com/Pao0iyTER1 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2024

Burnes will be opposed by Pittsburgh Pirates rookie standout Paul Skenes. The game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Burnes is in his first season with the Orioles after they acquired him in a trade in February. He has gone 9-4 with a 2.43 ERA for the AL East leaders. The 29-year-old Burnes has now made four straight All-Star teams. He also won the NL Cy Young Award in 2021 as a member of the Brewers.

The rest of the AL starting lineup will include two of Burnes’ teammates (Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman).