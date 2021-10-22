 Skip to main content
4 stats about Chris Taylor’s huge night in NLCS Game 5

October 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chris Taylor swings

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided elimination by beating the Atlanta Braves 11-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. They got the win largely due to Chris Taylor’s monster effort.

Taylor went 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBIs in the win. He was one of five Dodgers who had multiple hits as part of their 17-hit attack in the game. AJ Pollock had three hits, including two home runs. Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner each had three hits as well.

But Taylor was the star of the show. Here are some cool stats about his big game.

Taylor is just the fifth player with 3 home runs and 4 hits in a postseason game.

Taylor has hit four home runs in elimination games this postseason. His 4 home runs in elimination games are the most ever by a player in a single postseason.

Along with Pollock, Taylor is part of just the third pair of teammates to each hit multiple home runs in the same postseason game.

Taylor also had the most total bases in an elimination game in postseason history.

Here is a look at all three of his home runs.

The Dodgers have now forced a sixth game in the series and a return to Atlanta.

