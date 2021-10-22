4 stats about Chris Taylor’s huge night in NLCS Game 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers avoided elimination by beating the Atlanta Braves 11-2 in Game 5 of the NLCS on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. They got the win largely due to Chris Taylor’s monster effort.

Taylor went 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBIs in the win. He was one of five Dodgers who had multiple hits as part of their 17-hit attack in the game. AJ Pollock had three hits, including two home runs. Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner each had three hits as well.

But Taylor was the star of the show. Here are some cool stats about his big game.

Taylor is just the fifth player with 3 home runs and 4 hits in a postseason game.

Players with 3 HR and 4 H in a #postseason game: Chris Taylor, tonight

Pablo Sandoval 2012, World Series Game 1

Albert Pujols 2011, World Series Game 3

Adam Kennedy 2002, ALCS Game 5

Bob Robertson 1971, NLCS Game 2 pic.twitter.com/TbKsAcG4Jk — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 22, 2021

Taylor has hit four home runs in elimination games this postseason. His 4 home runs in elimination games are the most ever by a player in a single postseason.

Chris Taylor's 4 HR when facing elimination this postseason are the most in a single postseason in MLB history — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2021

Along with Pollock, Taylor is part of just the third pair of teammates to each hit multiple home runs in the same postseason game.

The Dodgers' Chris Taylor & AJ Pollock are just the 3rd pair of teammates with multiple HRs in same postseason game. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers did it last season for the Padres and Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig did it for the Yankees in 1932. pic.twitter.com/eW56OlGbbv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 22, 2021

Taylor also had the most total bases in an elimination game in postseason history.

Chris Taylor's 13 total bases tonight are the most in a potential elimination game in postseason history Prior record: 11, by John Valentin in 1999 ALDS G4 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 22, 2021

Here is a look at all three of his home runs.

All three home runs from Chris Taylor tonight!#Dodgers pic.twitter.com/oRW7BXvedo — Justin (@hobokenjustin) October 22, 2021

The Dodgers have now forced a sixth game in the series and a return to Atlanta.