Thursday, September 21, 2023

Stephen A. Smith bounces first pitch at Yankees game

September 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Stephen A. Smith ready to throw

Stephen A. Smith got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the New York Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. It didn’t go as Smith had hoped.

The ESPN host boldly walked to the mound for his first pitch and stood on the rubber, attempting to fire a strike from the full 60-foot, 6-inch distance. Though Smith’s windup and leg kick were clean, he bounced his pitch.

Next time let’s get Stephen A. a cutoff man to relay the pitch home.

Smith had said in a video ahead of his first pitch that he was nervous. He also said that Derek Jeter told him not to mess it up.

Don’t let Jeter see the video, Stephen A.!

