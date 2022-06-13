Stephen Strasburg returning to IR after just one start

Stephen Strasburg’s return from his latest injury proved to be short-lived.

The Washington Nationals pitcher experienced discomfort while throwing a bullpen session on Saturday. Strasburg underwent an MRI on Monday and will be placed back on the IL, ruling him out of at least one start.

Stephen Strasburg experienced discomfort after throwing his bullpen session on Saturday. He is undergoing an MRI today, and he will be placed on the IL and not start tomorrow. — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) June 13, 2022

Strasburg simply cannot stay healthy. Since the Nationals’ World Series win in 2019, he has made just eight starts due to various injuries to his right arm and shoulder. He had just made his season debut on June 9, allowing seven runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings against Miami.

At this stage, it’s tough to imagine the Nationals getting any valuable innings out of Strasburg the rest of the way in what is already a lost 2022 season. The former World Series MVP signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with Washington in December 2019, and it looks highly unlikely that the Nationals will get their money’s worth there. It is fair to question whether the 33-year-old will be able to stay healthy for a full season again anytime soon.