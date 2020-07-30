Stephen Strasburg no longer dealing with nerve pain

Stephen Strasburg has yet to make his 2020 debut, but he is progressing in the right direction.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez gave an update Thursday on the veteran righty, who has been out with nerve impingement in his wrist.

“He’s in a good spot right now,” said Martinez of Strasburg, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN. “He’s not feeling that little nerve issue anymore. So hopefully we can get through this and he throws better today and we can get him out on the mound soon.”

Martinez also said that the plan is for Strasburg to throw off a mound this weekend and then to make his season debut shortly thereafter. The Nats are currently on hiatus after their weekend series with the Miami Marlins was postponed. They are next set to play against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Strasburg, now 32, signed a new seven-year deal worth $245 million with the defending champion Nats this offseason. Hopefully, his return to the mound for the team will offer us more entertaining sights like these.