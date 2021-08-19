Steve Cohen ripped Mets on Twitter ahead of extra-innings win

The New York Mets snapped their losing streak on Wednesday night to avoid being swept in a second consecutive series, and they did so after owner Steve Cohen called out the team on social media.

The Mets had lost five straight games heading into Wednesday and have been struggling to score runs. They rank near the bottom of Major League Baseball in OPS and slugging percentage, which inspired Cohen to publicly rip his players for being “unproductive.”

It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive.The best teams have a more disciplined approach.The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) August 18, 2021

Cohen then fired back at a fan who told him he shouldn’t air out his frustrations on Twitter.

Really , do you set the Twitter rules — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) August 18, 2021

It’s unclear if the tweet motivated the Mets, but they defeated the the San Francisco Giants in 12 innings to get back to .500. Kevin Pillar’s three-run homer in the 12th helped lift the team to a much-needed victory.

Cohen prides himself on trying to be open and honest with fans. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said recently that rival executives have been shocked by some of his tweets, but that’s how Cohen operates. The only time we saw him disappear from Twitter was when he faced some backlash related to a stock scandal.