Surprising team reportedly pursuing Nolan Arenado trade

A Nolan Arenado trade may be back on the table after all, as the St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly entered into talks with a new team over a possible deal.

The Houston Astros have renewed their interest in Arenado and are back in talks with the Cardinals, according to Brian McTaggart, Mark Feinsand, and John Denton of MLB.com. Arenado vetoed a trade to Houston earlier in the offseason, but could reportedly be more open to a deal now.

The Astros’ re-entry into the Arenado sweepstakes is a surprise, as the third baseman blocked a proposed trade to Houston in December. Arenado reportedly had reservations about Houston’s willingness to contend at that time, as they had just dealt star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs at that point. However, Houston has since signed first baseman Christian Walker, which could be viewed as a clear signal that the team remains in win-now mode.

Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Cardinals had appeared resigned to opening the season with Arenado on their roster after his potential suitors dried up. The third baseman has a no-trade clause, and has been very open about how he will remain very picky about possible destinations.

Arenado hit .272 last season with 16 home runs, a down year statistically by his standards. The Cardinals appear to be in the middle of a rebuild, and are eager to get some of the $60 million Arenado is still owed off their books.

Though he turns 34 in April, Arenado remains a solid defender. He was an MVP candidate three years ago, and it is possible he could bounce back offensively as long as he remains healthy. It is also in Arenado’s interests to find his way to a contender late in his career as he pursues an elusive World Series title.

The Astros have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons, but lost star third baseman Alex Bregman to free agency this offseason. Arenado would function as Bregman’s replacement as the team tries to keep its championship window open.