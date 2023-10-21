Report reveals why Taijuan Walker did not start Game 4 for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies went with what amounted to a bullpen game in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday, a decision that did not pay off when they gave up three runs in the eighth inning of a 6-5 loss. The move surprised some, as the Phillies had a legitimate starter ready and available in Taijuan Walker.

That was no coincidence. Walker was “erratic” in a simulated game earlier in the week, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which prompted the team’s decision to start Cristopher Sanchez instead, even though Sanchez had not pitched in nearly three weeks. Sanchez lasted just 2 1/3 innings.

Walker started 31 games for the Phillies during the regular season, going 15-6 with a 4.38 ERA. He was not great, but he generally pitched effectively enough to give the Phillies a chance to win. If they did not feel they could trust Walker in this spot, he must have been extremely unconvincing in his simulated game.

The Phillies signed Walker to a four-year, $72 million contract prior to the 2023 season. That investment is certainly not paying off if they are not comfortable starting him in the playoffs.