Terry Francona has hilarious complaint after trip to dentist

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has the same problems going to the dentist as the rest of us do.

Francona had to undergo a dental procedure on Tuesday after breaking a tooth last week, and he had a complaint about the whole thing. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Francona bemoaned how the dentist wanted to make small talk about the Guardians mid-procedure.

Terry Francona got his tooth fixed yesterday, following last week's pasta mishap that resulted in him swallowing a tooth chunk. Francona, on dentists: "I don’t understand why they feel the need, when they have both hands down your throat, to ask you how the team’s going to be." — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) March 1, 2023

“I don’t understand why they feel the need, when they have both hands down your throat, to ask you how the team’s going to be,” Francona said.

Francona is all of us. Who hasn’t been expected to carry on a conversation mid-dental procedure? At least the team does have the potential to be solid this year, so the topic itself is not painful.

As annoying as a broken tooth may be, Francona has dealt with much worse over the past few years. If this was the most annoying thing that happens to him this year, he’ll probably be quite pleased.