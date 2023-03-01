 Skip to main content
Terry Francona has hilarious complaint after trip to dentist

March 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Terry Francona talks with the media

Dec 12, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona talks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Clark-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has the same problems going to the dentist as the rest of us do.

Francona had to undergo a dental procedure on Tuesday after breaking a tooth last week, and he had a complaint about the whole thing. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Francona bemoaned how the dentist wanted to make small talk about the Guardians mid-procedure.

“I don’t understand why they feel the need, when they have both hands down your throat, to ask you how the team’s going to be,” Francona said.

Francona is all of us. Who hasn’t been expected to carry on a conversation mid-dental procedure? At least the team does have the potential to be solid this year, so the topic itself is not painful.

As annoying as a broken tooth may be, Francona has dealt with much worse over the past few years. If this was the most annoying thing that happens to him this year, he’ll probably be quite pleased.

Terry Francona
