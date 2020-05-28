Texas governor will allow outdoor stadiums to host fans up to 25 percent capacity

Many professional and collegiate sports teams are expected to play games in empty arenas and stadiums when they resume or begin their seasons, but the state of Texas is willing to allow at least some fans to attend outdoor sporting events this summer.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already issued an order allowing professional sports teams to resume play in June, and he revised that order on Thursday. Abbott is also allowing teams that play in outdoor stadiums to operate at 25 percent fan capacity.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a revised order: not only will professional sports leagues be allowed to resume play in June, but outdoor stadiums will be allowed to host fans up to 25% of their capacity. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 28, 2020

Some other states will likely follow Abbott’s lead, and it’s possible that the 25 percent number could be increased by the time football season begins if things continue to trend in the right direction. The University of South Carolina’s athletic director said earlier this month that the school is working on ways to allow fans at games while following social distance protocols, though local governments will ultimately decide what teams can and can’t do.

It’s unclear what leagues are going to do with states having different regulations, but some fans is better than no fans from a revenue standpoint.