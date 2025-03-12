Texas Rangers alternative hat removed due to controversial word

A new Texas Rangers alternative hat was removed from the MLB online store after those in charge realized there was a problem with the cap.

New Era released an “Overlap” series this week, which featured an MLB team’s name or city written behind its logo. The two designs overlap, which is where the series’ name comes from. But there was one problem with the Rangers hat that none of the designers seemed to realized.

The Rangers hat had “Texas” written in the background, with the Texas “T” in the middle, covering the “X.” The resulting word spelled “Tetas,” which is a Spanish slang word for a female body part of a similar English name.

Man fk the rangers but I gotta get one of these “Tetas” hats lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/yIY9Ov4JsJ — tpetrspls (@brdfactory) March 10, 2025

The Los Angeles Angels hat remains for sale via Fanatics, but fans noted that one pushed the envelope too.

Oh nooo! Might need to add another set of eyes for their approval process



Thankfully that "E" saved the Angels hat from near disaster pic.twitter.com/cJnhJ2lP9q — Campfire Design Studio (@campfire_design) March 10, 2025

Here is what all the hats from the collection look like. The Houston Astros hat was borderline as well.

These are all absolutely hidjus



All of them, without exception pic.twitter.com/NAolrPhiOu — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) March 10, 2025

Where is the quality control department when you need it?