Texas Rangers alternative hat removed due to controversial word

A new Texas Rangers alternative hat was removed from the MLB online store after those in charge realized there was a problem with the cap.

New Era released an “Overlap” series this week, which featured an MLB team’s name or city written behind its logo. The two designs overlap, which is where the series’ name comes from. But there was one problem with the Rangers hat that none of the designers seemed to realized.

The Rangers hat had “Texas” written in the background, with the Texas “T” in the middle, covering the “X.” The resulting word spelled “Tetas,” which is a Spanish slang word for a female body part of a similar English name.

A Tetas hat

The Los Angeles Angels hat remains for sale via Fanatics, but fans noted that one pushed the envelope too.

Here is what all the hats from the collection look like. The Houston Astros hat was borderline as well.

Where is the quality control department when you need it?

.
