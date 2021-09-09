This story about how Yu Darvish treated a young fan is going viral

A story about how Yu Darvish treated a young fan went viral online Wednesday, and it’s for a great reason.

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Annie Heilbrunn posted a thread on Twitter sharing the story. According to the story, a young Padres fan living in Tennessee named Landon was gifted a trip to Truist Park in Atlanta to watch the Padres for his 10th birthday.

Landon and his father drove 3.5 hours from Tennessee to Atlanta for the game, but it was rained out. The rain didn’t stop Darvish from signing some autographs for fans, including Landon.

Landon & his dad made the 3.5 hour trip from Tennessee, where he lives. But the game was postponed due to rain, which would bum any kid out. However, one player stood outside to sign autographs in the rain: Yu Darvish. Landon was thrilled when he got a ball signed. pic.twitter.com/HtPHNSxz1i — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 8, 2021

Even though he didn’t get to see the Padres play, getting a signed ball by Darvish was a nice makeup for Landon. But the story doesn’t end there.

Landon’s mother messaged Darvish over Instagram to thank him and share how much the pitcher made her son’s day. To her surprise, Darvish actually wrote back, explaining why he wanted to stay and sign autographs.

Darvish wrote back the next day: pic.twitter.com/gbDZdbKhyM — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 8, 2021

But that’s not all. Darvish then reached back out via Instagram and invited Landon to visit Petco Park in San Diego for a game. Darvish offered to pay for the flights, tickets and hotel. Landon and his father took Darvish up on the offer and attended a game earlier this week. According to Heilbrunn, Darvish gave Landon the VIP treatment before the game.

Landon came to Petco Park earlier this week, courtesy of Darvish, and saw his Padres play. He got to chat in the dugout with Darvish before the game. Yu gave him signed cleats, a glove and an autographed Tatis jersey. Landon said it was the best day of his life. pic.twitter.com/G1bgNQFWll — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) September 8, 2021

That is just tremendous.

This captures exactly why fan interactions are so important, why sports are so important, and why players considering the fans is so important. Darvish gave that fan a wonderful lifetime memory.