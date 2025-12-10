Tigers sign an All-Star pitcher in free agency

The Detroit Tigers are doing their best to position themselves for Tarik Skubal’s walk year.

Detroit has agreed to a new deal with free agent reliever Kyle Finnegan, Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Tuesday. Murray notes that Finnegan’s deal is for two years and $19 million but can max out at $20 million.

The right-hander Finnegan, 34, was a free agent after spending the second half of last season with the Tigers, who acquired him in a trade with the Washington Nationals last July. Primarily a closer but able to work in a number of high-leverage roles, Finnegan has recorded 112 total saves in his career.

Finnegan was an All-Star for the Nationals in 2024, logging a career-high 38 saves over 65 total appearances. Last season between the Nationals and the Tigers, Finnegan posted a 3.47 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP (including a 1.50 ERA and a 0.72 WHIP after being acquired by Detroit).

As a Tiger, Finnegan functioned mainly as a middle reliever or a setup man behind closer Will Vest. With Vest still under club control for two more seasons, Finnegan could play a similar role in Detroit for the duration of his new contract with the team.

The Tigers badly need to win next season since their ace pitcher Skubal can become a free agent after the year. While Skubal trade rumors have recently been picking up steam, Detroit is at least doing all they can in the meantime to maintain a competitive team around the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner.