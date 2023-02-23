Tim Anderson sends message to White Sox about his contract

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson does not have an urgent contract situation, but he is still eager to address his future with the team.

The White Sox have a team option on Anderson for 2024, after which he can become a free agent. The shortstop said Wednesday, however, that he is eager to get his future sorted out and wants to stay in Chicago.

“I’m on two option years, and we let it get here and it’s like, dang, I kind of want to know where my feet are going to be at the next whatever years it is and I want to know where I’m going to be at,” Anderson told Scott Merkin of MLB.com.”I’m so comfortable where I’m at now. I’m kind of just really anxious to see what it is, and I would rather be comfortable as quick as I can.

“I have a lot of things that are going on with kids and just family. Being comfortable is huge for me. No, I’m not promoting ‘pay me.’ It’s just that’s what’s really going on. Everybody knows I want to be here. It’s no secret.”

The White Sox have to be happy to hear a key player openly discuss their eagerness to stay. What is not clear is what kind of money it will take to keep Anderson long-term. The 29-year-old is coming off an injury-hit season, though he still hit .301 with six home runs. He had an .844 OPS over the previous three seasons, which combined with his value as a shortstop made him a fringe MVP candidate.

Anderson is a fan favorite, even if some of his habits irk opposing players. The White Sox would probably be wise to try to get something done with him.