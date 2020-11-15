 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 15, 2020

Tommy Lasorda admitted to hospital, ‘resting comfortably’ in intensive care

November 15, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Tommy Lasorda

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, the team announced on Sunday.

The Dodgers said in a statement on Twitter that Lasorda was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Orange County, Calif.. No specific illness was revealed, but the team said Lasorda is “resting comfortably” and that his family has asked for privacy.

Lasorda, 93, led the Dodgers to World Series wins as their manager in 1981 and 1988. He also pitched for the team in the 1950s.

Lasorda has remained a big part of the Dodgers organization and even partied with the team following their NLCS win two years ago. Our thoughts are with him and his family.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus