Tommy Lasorda admitted to hospital, ‘resting comfortably’ in intensive care

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized, the team announced on Sunday.

The Dodgers said in a statement on Twitter that Lasorda was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Orange County, Calif.. No specific illness was revealed, but the team said Lasorda is “resting comfortably” and that his family has asked for privacy.

Lasorda, 93, led the Dodgers to World Series wins as their manager in 1981 and 1988. He also pitched for the team in the 1950s.

Lasorda has remained a big part of the Dodgers organization and even partied with the team following their NLCS win two years ago. Our thoughts are with him and his family.