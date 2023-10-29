Tommy Pham is keeping receipts after Rangers coach’s apparent diss goes viral

A Texas Rangers coach went viral Saturday over his apparent diss against Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham.

Pham’s Diamondbacks erupted for 16 hits in Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Pham was the most proficient hitter from either side in the D-Backs’ 9-1 win against the Rangers. He went 4-of-4 with 2 doubles and 2 runs scored. Pham’s 4 hits on the night matched the Rangers’ entire tally as a team.

However, Pham did commit one egregious blunder as the Diamondbacks held a 2-1 in the top of the 6th inning. Pham hit a line-drive double to right field with two outs in the inning. But with outfielder Alek Thomas at the plate, Pham wandered too far off the bag and was picked off by Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery to end the half inning.

As the Fox broadcast was leading up to a commercial break, they showed Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux moments after Pham was picked off (0:21 mark).

“Atta boy, you dumb f–k,” Maddux appeared to say in reaction to Pham’s blunder.

Pham saw the clip posted on X and reacted with a single emoji — a notepad with a pencil on it. The Diamondbacks slugger seemed to be hinting that he was taking note of the slight.

📝 — Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) October 29, 2023

Pham and the Diamondbacks will get a chance Monday to take a 2-1 lead in Game 3 as the World Series shifts to Arizona.