Trevor Bauer investigated by police for alleged assault

Trevor Bauer is being investigated by police in Pasadena, Calif. over an alleged assault, but the pitcher denies the charge.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday. Police are investigating the assault allegation, and Bauer is cooperating with the investigation.

TMZ reports Bauer claims the allegation stems from rough, consensual sex with a woman he met online. The two reportedly hooked up twice.

The woman’s attorney says she suffered “severe physical and emotional pain” from the incident. The attorney expects charges to be filed.

Bauer’s attorney responded with a statement. The attorney said the woman sought out Bauer and requested “rough” sexual encounters, including being “choked out.” Bauer reportedly has messages proving this. The attorney also says the woman claimed after their second encounter that she was checked for a concussion.

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

TMZ says the case is likely to be sent to the district attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

Bauer is in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing a 3-year, $102 million deal with the team. He won the NL Cy Young Award during the shortened season last year while pitching for the Cincinnati Reds.