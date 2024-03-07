Trevor Bauer could pitch in spring training game

Trevor Bauer could be pitching in a spring training game in the coming days.

Bauer is a free agent and went on a media tour recently to try generating some positive press in hopes of being signed by an MLB team. His efforts have not resulted in any contract offers from MLB teams, but he may soon have a chance to show teams what they are missing out on.

Yuki Yamada of Sankei Sports reported on Wednesday that Bauer is scheduled to pitch in a game against Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguers on Sunday. Yamada reported that Bauer would be pitching for a Japanese traveling team called the Asian Breeze.

Trevor #Bauer is scheduled to pitch in a B game for 3 innings against Dodgers’ minor league players on 3/10. He will pitch as a part of Asian Breeze, a Japanese travel team. @BauerOutage @AgentRachelLuba — 山田結軌⚾️ｻﾝｽﾎﾟMLB記者🇺🇸野球大好き😍 (@YamadaSANSPO) March 6, 2024

The Breeze is an Asian travel ball team that is in its fifth season. The Breeze features mostly Japanese players and has played several local Arizona colleges and minor leaguers for MLB teams the last two springs.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Bauer was asked by the team to pitch for them. It’s up to the Breeze to decide when Bauer will pitch, but Yamada’s report indicates Bauer will be pitching on Sunday.

Bauer last pitched in MLB in 2021 before being placed on paid administrative leave as the league investigated assault allegations made against him. He subsequently was suspended two seasons (later reduced upon appeal) — a penalty which he has served.

Bauer pitched for the Yokohama DeNa Bay Stars in Japan last year. The 33-year-old went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 games. He had 130 strikeouts in 130.2 innings. A source told Larry Brown Sports that Bauer is receiving strong interest from the BayStars to play for them in 2024.