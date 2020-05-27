Trevor Bauer rips Scott Boras for supposedly meddling in MLBPA affairs

Baseball may not be in season at the moment, but that’s not stopping Trevor Bauer from throwing the heat.

The Cincinnati Reds pitcher went on Twitter and fired off a missile at baseball agent Scott Boras for supposedly “meddling in MLBPA affairs.” Bauer told Boras to keep his personal agenda out of union business.

Hearing a LOT of rumors about a certain player agent meddling in MLBPA affairs. If true — and at this point, these are only rumors — I have one thing to say… Scott Boras, rep your clients however you want to, but keep your damn personal agenda out of union business. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 27, 2020

Bauer really did not hold back.

It’s unclear what Boras may or may not be doing. SNY’s Andy Martino thinks the tweet was a reference to the perception of Boras’ influence on the players’ union.

To be clear, this is referring to the perception among other agents and in the industry that Boras has outsized influence in the union, as has been reported. But it’s quite something to see a prominent player go there. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) May 27, 2020

Boras represents some of the biggest names in baseball and signed clients to over $1 billion in contracts over the offseason. He is often about getting the most money for his players, so he likely is not taking too well to proposed salary cuts from owners this year. He even criticized them from trying to back out of a previous deal.

Maybe Bauer and other players want to get a deal done so they can play, while Boras is standing in the way because he wants more from the owners. Or, it’s possible it’s the other way around. Whatever the case, things are getting spicy, and the end result needs to be the two sides agreeing to play, otherwise there will be some long-standing damage done in terms of the league’s public perception.