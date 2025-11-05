Larry Brown Sports

Triston Casas posts a bizarre cryptic message over social media

by Comments
Triston Casas in his Red Sox helmet
Sep 6, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) on deck to bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Triston Casas might have been doing a Jaden Smith impression this week.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman Casas drew attention on Tuesday night with the bizarre message that he posted to his Instagram page. Casas offered no context whatsoever but spoke about what “needs to be addressed” as well as about being “transparent” and having “the tough conversation.”

“If we’re going to have a chance at something decent it’s stuff like this that needs to be addressed,” Casas wrote. “I’m going to be as transparent as possible … within reason. No delusion, just normalizing the tough conversation.”

Casas, 25, did have a forgettable 2025 campaign. He hit a woeful .182 over 29 games, and then his season came to a premature end when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee during a game in early May.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox had an up-and-down year as well. They went 89-73 and managed to make the playoffs in a loaded AL East division. But Boston’s postseason run was short-lived as they lost in the AL Wild Card round to the hated rival New York Yankees.

It seems like only Casas knows exactly what he was referring to in that cryptic post this week — perhaps his sights on a comeback year in 2026, his desire for the Red Sox to improve their roster, or something completely different. But Casas is indeed a strange personality who has even irked teammates in the past with his antics.

.

