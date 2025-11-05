Triston Casas posts a bizarre cryptic message over social media

Triston Casas might have been doing a Jaden Smith impression this week.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman Casas drew attention on Tuesday night with the bizarre message that he posted to his Instagram page. Casas offered no context whatsoever but spoke about what “needs to be addressed” as well as about being “transparent” and having “the tough conversation.”

“If we’re going to have a chance at something decent it’s stuff like this that needs to be addressed,” Casas wrote. “I’m going to be as transparent as possible … within reason. No delusion, just normalizing the tough conversation.”

Triston Casas being as cryptic as humanly possible pic.twitter.com/23ha1xMP7z — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 5, 2025

Casas, 25, did have a forgettable 2025 campaign. He hit a woeful .182 over 29 games, and then his season came to a premature end when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee during a game in early May.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox had an up-and-down year as well. They went 89-73 and managed to make the playoffs in a loaded AL East division. But Boston’s postseason run was short-lived as they lost in the AL Wild Card round to the hated rival New York Yankees.

It seems like only Casas knows exactly what he was referring to in that cryptic post this week — perhaps his sights on a comeback year in 2026, his desire for the Red Sox to improve their roster, or something completely different. But Casas is indeed a strange personality who has even irked teammates in the past with his antics.