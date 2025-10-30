Twins get criticized over their new manager hire

Fans are not quite feeling the Minnesota Twins’ new manager pick.

The Twins have decided to hire Derek Shelton to serve as their next manager, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday. Shelton, who formerly served as the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates, takes over for Rocco Baldelli, who was fired as Minnesota’s manager after the regular season ended.

Shelton, 55, does not have a history of success managing at the MLB level. Over six total seasons in Pittsburgh, he never once produced a winning record, a single playoff berth, or even a single top-three finish in the division. As it stands right now, Shelton’s career mark as a manager is a very underwhelming 306-440 (.410).

Many expressed frustration over social media at why the Twins would fire Baldelli to make a lateral move (at best) in hiring Shelton. Baldelli did at least manage to produce three winning seasons, three division titles, and three playoff berths during his time in charge of Minnesota.

Take a look at some of the jokes and criticisms that ensued as a result of the Shelton hiring news.

Derek Shelton going from the Pirates to the Twins is nothing short of hilarious



He was the Twins bench coach before becoming Pirates manager



Two small market teams that hate spending and rather gut their roster when there’s some talent instead of investing all in



Have fun! https://t.co/9cxyd80znu — Tyler (@WardyNYM) October 29, 2025

The Minnesota Twins hiring Derek Shelton after firing Rocco Baldelli pic.twitter.com/wfFiPYxww4 — Riley F (@ItzRileyF) October 29, 2025

Derek Shelton failing miserably as Pirates manager but getting the Twins job somehow pic.twitter.com/lT57f6EvCl — Jared (@JaredLankes) October 29, 2025

The more things change, the more they stay the same.



I couldn’t possibly be less excited about this hire. This brings nothing different from Rocco except significantly less success at the major league level. Why fire him to do this?



I simply cannot stand the Pohlads. https://t.co/MLm3C8L6IV — Minnesota Miracle Man (@THEOttoJohnson) October 29, 2025

The Pohlad family, owners of the Twins since 1984, has become increasingly unpopular in recent years, especially after completely gutting the team’s roster at this year’s trade deadline. While the family did explore the possibility of selling the Twins earlier this year, they were reportedly struggling to find buyers due to the team’s massive debt and ultimately decided to pull the plug on a potential sale.

As for Shelton, he did so poorly in Pittsburgh that even Paul Skenes was not at all surprised that he got fired. But now Shelton will be getting a new chance to manage in another small market for the hapless Twins, who just lost 92 games this season.