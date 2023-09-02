Umpire Lance Barrett had brutal missed call in Giants-Padres game

Heading into Friday night’s game, both the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres knew to expect a larger than usual strike zone. That’s the way things go when Lance Barrett assumes the role behind home plate.

However, neither team could anticipate just how wide Barrett’s zone would get.

With the Padres leading 6-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada found himself in a 1-2 hole with one out and two on. He sought to even the count by allowing a low pitch to cruise on by, but Barret had other ideas.

Umpire Lance Barrett with a questionable (to say the least) Strike 3 call on Thairo Estrada. pic.twitter.com/3Bp0Y1RUOv — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 2, 2023

Yes, Barrett called that a strike.

“Wow,” Padres announcer Mark Sweeney said. “You can’t be serious. Most the gifts we’ve seen tonight have been up and away, but they’ve been scratching the strike zone. This thing was down and in and it wasn’t close. Just a bad call. At a bad time.”

But Barrett was serious. He rebuffed Estrada’s mild protest and the game continued, eventually culminating in a 7-3 victory for the Padres.

“Estrada’s got some stuff to say (to Barrett) and can’t blame him,” said play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo.

The Giants and Estrada had little to say after the game but social media was buzzing. Calls for the automatic balls and strikes challenge system to be expanded are growing, while some continue to suggest the human element be removed entirely.