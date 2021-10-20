Umpires investigate light in center field during Red Sox-Astros Game 5

The umpires for Game 5 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros at Fenway Park in Boston investigated an issue with a light midway through the game on Wednesday.

Just as the top of the sixth was about to begin, FS1’s Joe Buck explained a situation going on with the umpires.

“There was a lot of conversation going into the bottom of the fifth and more conversation before the top of the sixth with the umpiring crew. We think we know what they were looking at,” Buck said. “There was a light shining out in center field at the top of the green fence area on the center field wall.”

FS1 then showed the light they thought the umpires were referencing. The network noted how the light went away.

Umpires stopped the game because there was a light switching on and off in center field? What are the Red Sox up to? pic.twitter.com/6cfRz6VpD1 — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) October 20, 2021

It’s unclear who was responsible for the light. FS1 wasn’t even sure if that was the exact light in question.

What we do know is that both teams have reputations for cheating. The Red Sox used technology to steal signs. In 2018, they reportedly illegally used a video room to steal signs. Then you have the Astros, who were punished severely by MLB for cheating during the 2017 postseason.