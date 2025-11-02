Unexpected Blue Jays player sets record for most hits in single MLB postseason run

The Toronto Blue Jays have a roster filled with unsung heroes this season, with arguably none deserving more praise than Ernie Clement.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman etched his name in the history books during Saturday’s Game 7 of the World Series when he recorded his 30th hit of this season’s playoffs. Clement hit a booming double to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, sending the crowd into a frenzy at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

The hit made Clement the first player in MLB history to break the 30-hit plateau in a single postseason run. Clement could only shrug as fans cheered him on in a moment that would have made Michael Jordan smile.

HISTORY: Ernie Clement now has the most hits in a single #Postseason in baseball history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Iq749bGEu2 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

With the hit, Clement surpassed Randy Arozarena on the all-time list. Arozarena tallied 29 hits during his 2020 postseason run with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 29-year-old infielder entered the contest with 27 hits across 68 at-bats this postseason, which gave him an astounding .397 batting average. He tallied three hits across his first four at-bats on Saturday night.

Clement got plenty of opportunities thanks to playing in two seven-game series. But achieving such a feat as the eighth hitter in the Blue Jays’ lineup makes it all the more impressive.