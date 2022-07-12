Unlikely MLB slugger joining Home Run Derby field

MLB All-Star Weekend is set to get a double dose of The Machine.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Friday that St. Louis Cardinals veteran slugger Albert Pujols will be participating in the Home Run Derby this year. It will mark Pujols’ fifth time competing in the event after he did so in 2003, 2007, 2009, and 2015. Pujols still has not won the Home Run Derby though.

At 42 years old, Pujols does not have much pop left these days (or general baseball ability for that matter). He is hitting .215 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 48 appearances for the Cardinals so far this season. But in what Pujols has announced will be his final MLB campaign, fans will likely enjoy seeing him swing away like an aged uncle at the family barbecue.

It is also worth noting that Pujols has amassed 684 home runs over his MLB career. That is by far the most among active players (Miguel Cabrera ranks second with 505 career homers).

This year’s All-Star festivities will be taking place at Dodger Stadium, where Pujols spent part of last season playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He will also be participating in another notable All-Star event besides the Derby.