Mariners sign former top prospect to surprising contract extension

The Seattle Mariners have rewarded a former top prospect with an unexpected contract extension.

The Mariners and outfielder Victor Robles are in agreement on a two-year, $9.75 million contract, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. The deal also includes a $9 million team option for 2027.

This is pretty good for a player who was designated for assignment only a few months ago. Robles was designated for assignment in May by the Washington Nationals, with the one-time top prospect not finding a regular role in Washington’s lineup. Since moving to Seattle, he has looked like a completely different player, hitting .303 with 12 stolen bases in 42 games.

Signing Robles to a multi-year contract based on a sample of 40 games feels a bit risky. However, the Mariners are eager to keep anyone who can help on offense, and they are not afraid to make bold moves if they feel they’ll help.