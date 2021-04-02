Video: Andrew Benintendi costs Royals three runs with mistake in KC debut

Andrew Benintendi’s Kansas City Royals career did not get off to the best start on Thursday.

Benintendi, who was acquired in a 3-team trade involving Boston, started in left field for Kansas City’s Opening Day game against the Texas Rangers. Texas’ first seven batters reached base as part of a five-run first.

They were up 1-0 with the bases loaded when Nate Lowe struck a ball to left field in the top of the first. Benintendi tried to make the diving catch for a super play, but the ball went past him for a bases-clearing double. That put Texas up 4-0.

The Andrew Benintendi era starts in KC

pic.twitter.com/jxIjvrnXBm — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) April 1, 2021

Outfielders have a choice to make whether they will try to make the spectacular catch or play things safely and give up the base in exchange for limiting damage. Benintendi chose wrong in that instance, though he was not officially charged with an error.

Luckily for him, the game turned into a slugfest that KC won 14-10.