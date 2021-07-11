Video: Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian furious over Shohei Ohtani strikeout call

Los Angeles Angels announcer Matt Vasgersian was livid over a strike three call made against Shohei Ohtani on Saturday night.

Ohtani was batting in the top of the sixth inning with his Angels down 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. He had a 2-2 count and Chris Flexen threw a changeup low and away. The pitch faded out of the zone, but umpire Kerwin Danley called it strike three for the second out of the inning.

Not only did Vasgersian complain about the call as it happened, but he ripped Danley for turning it into an “ump show” instead of letting Ohtani hit.

Matt Vasgersian is hot: "That's what everybody came to see, they came to see Shohei Ohtani get rung up on a pitch that's a yard outside" pic.twitter.com/GO5lZ0Kwoe — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 11, 2021

The pitch tracking shows that the pitch was far outside, which is what Ohtani knew.

Pitch 6 is what was called a strike against Ohtani. Was a bad call. pic.twitter.com/SxJYdhnpPg — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 11, 2021

Ohtani does not usually show up an umpire, but that call was egregious, and he knew it.