Video: Angels’ Phil Gosselin called out on ridiculous strike call

Nothing is going right for the Los Angeles Angels these days, and that even includes calls from the umpires.

On Friday night, the Angels lost 7-2 to the Texas Rangers. The team was down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh with a runner on second and Gosselin at the plate. Gosselin had a full count with two outs, and Martin Perez threw a 92 mph fastball low in the zone.

Gosselin took the pitch, thinking he had walked. Even the Angels announcer thought Gosselin had walked.

But Carlos Torres thought otherwise.

The home plate umpire rang up Gosselin to end the inning, leaving the Angels stunned. Take a look:

Phil Gosselin gets rung up on ball four and the entire Angels team cannot believe it. pic.twitter.com/0rwRoNLU2F — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 30, 2022

Oof, that was brutal.

That pitch was extremely low in the zone and didn’t even seem to be a strike, but Torres blew the call. Gosselin went 0-for-3, and the Angels have lost the first two games in their four-game set with Texas.