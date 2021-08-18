Video: Announcer Jack Morris uses mock Asian voice talking about Shohei Ohtani

Detroit Tigers announcer Jack Morris received some negative attention over a poor attempt at some humor on Tuesday night.

Morris, who pitched 14 seasons for the Tigers and is a Hall of Famer, now serves as an analyst on the team’s telecasts. He was calling the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday. The game was tied at two in the top of the sixth when Ohtani was coming to the plate with two outs and a runner on second.

The Tigers’ play-by-play announcer asked Morris how he would handle Ohtani, who is a dangerous power hitter.

“Be very, very careful,” Morris said, with a mock Asian accent.

Jack Morris apologies before Shohei Otani's at-bat in the ninth inning. pic.twitter.com/WdCjfyfSvX — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) August 18, 2021

The Tigers ended up giving Ohtani an intentional walk.

The next time the Angels slugger came to the plate, in the eighth, Morris addressed his failed humor. He said it had been brought to his attention that his comments might have offended some.

“I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani. I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy, and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

Morris’ “I apologize if I offended anybody” apology misses that it was his mock Asian accent that was problematic.

This isn’t the first time Morris has received some negative attention. In 2019, he had issues with Miguel Cabrera after questioning the slugger’s leadership abilities.