Video: Dr. Anthony Fauci throws out embarrassing first pitch

Dr. Anthony Fauci had the honor of throwing out the first pitch before the first game of the 2020 MLB season, and it’s one he probably would like to have back.

Fauci threw out the first pitch before the Washington Nationals-New York Yankees game at Nationals Park in D.C. on Thursday, and he missed the strike zone by a large margin. His pitch ended up part way up the first base line:

Fauci, 79, has risen to prominence this year due to his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which has led him to be influential in the Trump Administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Now, he joins a group of infamy for terrible first pitches, such as this one and this one.