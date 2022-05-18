Video: Astros hit 5 home runs in one inning off Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi made history during Tuesday night’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, but not for a good reason.

During the second inning at Fenway Park, the Astros blasted five home runs off of the right-hander.

Here’s a look at all five:

Sooo the @Astros just hit 5 homers in one inning. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vsa8RbGoLV — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2022

Trailing 1-0, Astros DH Yordan Alvarez led off the inning with a 360-foot solo home run over the Green Monster.

Two batters later, outfielder Kyle Tucker hit a 413-foot shot over the right field wall with a runner on base to give the Astros a 3-1 lead.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the following at-bat to make it a 4-1 game.

Outfielder Michael Brantley’s three-run homer broke the score wide open at 7-1.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel then hit the final four-bagger of the inning with two outs and a runner on first base for a 9-1 lead.

Here’s another look at Gurriel’s homer:

Eovaldi finished the day having allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits in 1.2 innings.

The Astros became just the eighth team in MLB history to homer five times in one inning, and the third to do so off of one pitcher.

The last team to hit five home runs in an inning off of one pitcher was the Yankees, who did it against Chase Anderson and the Toronto Blue Jays in 2020.

Eovaldi has struggled to keep the ball in the ballpark so far this season. He’s already given up nine home runs in just seven games, after having allowed only 15 in 32 games in 2021.