Video: Astros make history with two immaculate innings in same game

The Houston Astros made MLB history on Wednesday.

During Houston’s 9-2 win over the Texas Rangers, Astros starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton each threw immaculate innings. That means each pitcher struck out all three hitters they faced on exactly nine pitches.

Garcia had his immaculate inning in the second inning, striking out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

LUIS GARCIA IS IMMACULATE. pic.twitter.com/9YwSW06uIp — Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2022

Maton had an immaculate seventh inning, also against Lowe, Duran and Miller.

SAME GAME. SAME BATTERS. PHIL MATON IS IMMACULATE. pic.twitter.com/xg53FGAJ02 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2022

Here’s a side-by-side view of both right handers and their 1-2-3 innings.

This is wild. 🤯 @MLB TWO immaculate innings in the same game. TO THE SAME THREE HITTERS. pic.twitter.com/4nS51NFawI — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 15, 2022

An immaculate inning is rare in itself, but no team in MLB history had thrown two in one game prior to the Astros on Wednesday. Garcia and Maton pitched just the 107th and 108th immaculate innings in MLB history. The only other immaculate inning this season was thrown in April.

Garcia allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out nine in six innings. On the season, he has a 3.41 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 66 innings.

Maton’s immaculate inning was his only work of the day. In 27 innings this season, Maton has a 3.33 ERA with 22 strikeouts and eight walks.

The Astros are now 39-24 and lead the Rangers by 9.5 games in the American League West.