Video: Braves fan makes amazing catch on home run ball

An Atlanta Braves fan made a sweet catch on a home run ball during Friday night’s Braves-Cincinnati Reds game.

Matt Olson went deep in the top of the 8th inning at Great American Ballpark for his second home run of the game. The ball sailed out of the park to center field, where a Braves fan reached over the railing to make a great one-handed catch.

A Double-Dinger Day for Matt Olson‼️ pic.twitter.com/r7vuLeHthw — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 24, 2023

What a grab.

There was a person in front of the fan and another behind him, but there he was right in the middle, reaching over to make the catch. He played it perfectly too, getting to the railing quickly to position himself. Then as the ball approached, he reached out and went to full extension to make the one-handed catch.

Even Olson had to have been impressed with that snag.