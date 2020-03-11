Video: Braves troll Astros by playing ‘I saw the sign’ song

The Houston Astros have already had to endure their fair share of heckling during spring training, and the Atlanta Braves found a creative way to get in on the fun this week.

When the Astros took the field for warmups before their game against the Braves on Tuesday, the home team played Ace of Base’s “The Sign” over the PA system.

This is only the start, as other teams and players are already planning ways to troll the Astros over their sign-stealing scheme. Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports, who has a personal relationship with a number of MLB players, said he knows “for a fact” there are pitchers and position players who plan to use similar songs to the one the Braves used as a way to take shots at the Astros during the season.

We’ve already seen fans wear some hilarious outfits mocking the Astros at spring training games, and it’s only March. While the Astros still has a very talented roster, their level of focus is going to be put to the test in 2020.