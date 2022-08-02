Video shows Christian Vazquez’s reaction to being traded to Astros

Christian Vazquez seemed pretty stunned upon learning that he would be traded to the team he was scheduled to face on Monday.

The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 3-2 in the first of three games between the teams in Houston. Vazquez began the day as Boston’s catcher and ended the day as the Astros’ newest catcher thanks to the deadline deal.

Even though he apparently knew that there were trade talks involving him, Vazquez still asked to take batting practice with the Red Sox before the game. He went out to the field even though he was warned things could get awkward.

Alex Cora said Christian Vázquez was aware he might be traded and could have avoided the awkward attention as the deal came together during batting practice, but Vázquez wanted to hit with the team one last time.

"I said, of course, you're part of the family," Cora said. — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) August 2, 2022

Well, things got awkward; Vazquez was traded during batting practice. The catcher learned the news just before going in to speak with reporters.

Here he is walking in after finding out. Consoled by Matt Barnes pic.twitter.com/3FAHZs4DBK — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) August 1, 2022

Here is the video that drew attention, showing Vazquez’s reaction to the trade.

Vazquez when asked if he was traded to Astros, “I think so, yeah.” How does it feel: “It’s a business.” Red Sox PR pulled him away. pic.twitter.com/fQ06LVzwW0 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 1, 2022

Yes, after saying “it’s a business,” Vazquez was pulled off the field by a Red Sox public relations official.

The Vazquez acquisition was one of a few made by the Astros on Monday. They also traded for Trey Mancini in a three-team deal involving Baltimore and Tampa Bay. Additionally, Houston swapped Jake Odorizzi for former Braves reliever Will Smith.