Video: Cody Bellinger hits grand slam in Dodgers’ 11-run inning

Welcome back to the lineup, Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger drove in six runs as part of the Dodgers’ explosive 11-run first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. Bellinger capped his big inning with a grand slam to make it 11-1.

BELLI'S BACK, TELL A FRIEND. pic.twitter.com/NhQPefVdlS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 3, 2021

Bellinger also had a 2-run single to make it 3-1.

Bellinger missed two months with a fracture in his leg. The 25-year-old returned to the lineup on Saturday. It wasn’t until Wednesday though that he hit his first official home run.

Bellinger entered the game with only two RBIs. He’s already doing a lot of work towards catching up on his missed stats.