Video: Cubs rookie hits home run in first MLB at-bat

May 17, 2022
by Alex Evans

Christopher Morel hitting a home run

Every player remembers their first big-league hit, especially when that hit leaves the yard. Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel will never forget his first knock.

During Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, the top-25 prospect went to pinch hit for Patrick Wisdom with two outs and the Cubs up 6-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Facing Pirates reliever Chase De Jong, Morel hit a 417-foot home run over the left field wall in what was his first-ever at-bat in the majors.

Here’s another angle of Morel, who was understandably overjoyed in the moment. He even receoved a curtain call from the fans at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs won the game 7-0, and enter Wednesday at 15-20 and seven games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

