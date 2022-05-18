Video: Cubs rookie hits home run in first MLB at-bat

Every player remembers their first big-league hit, especially when that hit leaves the yard. Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel will never forget his first knock.

During Tuesday’s game between the Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, the top-25 prospect went to pinch hit for Patrick Wisdom with two outs and the Cubs up 6-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Facing Pirates reliever Chase De Jong, Morel hit a 417-foot home run over the left field wall in what was his first-ever at-bat in the majors.

In his first big-league at-bat, Christopher Morel went deep … He already has a major league bat flip! pic.twitter.com/N3NQKBoasu — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2022

Here’s another angle of Morel, who was understandably overjoyed in the moment. He even receoved a curtain call from the fans at Wrigley Field.

Really. How can you not be romantic about baseball? pic.twitter.com/FpkVUNQGtY — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2022

The Cubs won the game 7-0, and enter Wednesday at 15-20 and seven games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.