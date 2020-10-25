Video: Dave Roberts had classic reaction to Pedro Baez allowing home run

Dave Roberts had a classic reaction to Pedro Baez allowing a huge home run in Game 4 of the World Series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

Roberts lifted starter Julio Urias from the game with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the Dodgers leading 3-2. He pulled Urias despite the bases being empty and Urias having struck out his last two batters. Blake Treinen entered the game and got the final out of the inning.

But in the bottom of the sixth, Treinen got into trouble. He allowed a single and a walk before striking out Austin Meadows. And guess what Roberts did? He once again pulled a pitcher after a strikeout, and he put in Baez. And guess what happened? Baez promptly allowed a 3-run home run to Brandon Lowe to give Tampa Bay a 5-4 lead.

Roberts’ reaction was classic.

The moves stunk of classic over-management by Roberts, which has been a constant complaint from Dodgers fans.

Maybe next time Roberts will allow his starter to work a little deeper in the game so he doesn’t have to cycle through so many bullpen pitchers.