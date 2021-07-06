Video: This is the hardest home run of Fernando Tatis Jr’s career

Fernando Tatis Jr. absolutely clobbered a home run on Monday that is his hardest MLB home run on record.

Tatis was batting in the bottom of the fourth inning of his San Diego Padres’ game against the Washington Nationals with the bases empty and one out. He took a pitch low and away from Jon Lester and drilled it to left off the Western Metal Supply Company building.

Boy, did he punish that ball. The hit’s exit velocity was measured at 116 mph, which is the highest of Tatis’ career.

That was Tatis’ 27th home run of the season. His slugging percentage is a whopping .700.